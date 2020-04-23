Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 21,757 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,757 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,484. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

