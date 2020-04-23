Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Increased by PhiloSmith Capital Corp

PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 6.1% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. 623,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,604. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

