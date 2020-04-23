Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,257 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd comprises about 3.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 20.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 35,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

