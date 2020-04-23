Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 17.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.65. 1,862,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

