Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 19.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 537,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,642. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

