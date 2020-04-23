Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. 1,334,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

