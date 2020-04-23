Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,353,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 768.4% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,440 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 347,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,720. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

