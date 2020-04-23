RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.64. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

