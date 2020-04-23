Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNWH. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of RNWH traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.66). The stock had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 304 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 570 ($7.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.45. The company has a market cap of $326.79 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68.

In related news, insider Paul Scott sold 17,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71), for a total value of £87,470.10 ($115,061.96).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.