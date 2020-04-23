REPO (REPO) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. REPO has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $1,987.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, REPO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.02621849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00215303 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

