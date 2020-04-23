Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Repsol had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 97,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Repsol has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

