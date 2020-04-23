Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 783,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $126,441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

