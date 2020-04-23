Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE MS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

