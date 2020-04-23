Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,166. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

