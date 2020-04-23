Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Total SA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 720,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,823,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,838 and sold 1,588,601 shares valued at $13,642,937.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.