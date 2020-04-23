Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Total SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 517,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $57.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Total by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 12.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total by 1,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $3,363,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,823,481 shares of company stock worth $15,038,838 and have sold 1,588,601 shares worth $13,642,937.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

