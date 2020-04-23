Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Waters Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

