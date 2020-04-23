Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (AA, AEO, AJG, AON, APH, ARMK, BAND, BDN, BHC, BIIB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 23rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $14.00 to $10.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $207.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $35.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $32.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $727.00 to $783.00.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.50 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $111.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $27.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $20.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $300.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $25.00 to $10.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $368.00 to $330.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $253.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $395.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $380.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $235.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $41.00 to $32.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $60.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $20.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $330.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $58.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $75.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $93.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $100.00 to $95.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

