Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

4/14/2020 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $300.00 to $295.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $355.00.

3/31/2020 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/10/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/8/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $289.00 to $299.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/2/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/2/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $309.42 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

