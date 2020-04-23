Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/15/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $114.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $118.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $131.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $99.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of J.B. Hunt have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to escalating operating expenses and disappointing performance of the truck segment. Sluggish freight environment is hurting truck volumes. Consequently, revenues at the segment declined 6.7% 2019. Moreover, coronavirus related woes are also hurting the company. Additionally, operating expenses are rising, due to high driver wages and increased rail purchased transportation costs. The company’s high debt levels are worrisome. The fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days highlights the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. However, rapid expansion of the Final Mile network is a positive. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging.”

3/16/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $2,789,207. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

