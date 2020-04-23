Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

4/16/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $49.00. They now have a “cautious” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $96.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

ALB stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

