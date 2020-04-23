Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tricon Capital Group (TCN)

Tricon Capital Group (TSE: TCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

4/17/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$10.25.

4/14/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$11.00.

4/9/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.75 to C$13.25.

2/28/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$13.50.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$7.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. Tricon Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.11.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Tricon Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$206,649.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 833,182 shares in the company, valued at C$5,739,207.57.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

