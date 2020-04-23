Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dover Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Dover by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

