Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

4/19/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

4/17/2020 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $89.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $93.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after buying an additional 1,370,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

