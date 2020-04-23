Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Check Cap (CHEK)

Check Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/12/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. "

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Check Cap Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Check Cap Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

