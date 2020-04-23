Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

4/16/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

4/9/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $76.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/27/2020 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

