Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PPG Industries (PPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

4/16/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $142.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $108.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $140.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $127.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter have been going down over a month. PPG Industries has diversified products offering and geographical presence. Cost savings from restructuring initiatives will likely support the company’s margins. PPG Industries is also committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Buyouts are also expected to contribute to the company's sales. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from raw materials cost inflation and unfavorable currency translation. Soft industrial demand globally is also expected to affect the company's sales volumes. Moreover, unfavorable currency translation may continue to impact its margins. The company's stretched valuation is another matter of concern.”

3/27/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $124.00.

3/26/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – PPG Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

