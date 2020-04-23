ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.68.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,148.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

