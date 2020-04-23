Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 24,138 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of H & R Block worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 144,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

