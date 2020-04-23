Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 8,425 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of MasTec worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MasTec by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $5,484,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

