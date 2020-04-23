Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 62,405 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 196,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

