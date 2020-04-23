Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 18,376 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,566. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.