Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 6,866,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,941. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

