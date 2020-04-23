Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Shares of 228,900 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other news, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Also, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,235. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

