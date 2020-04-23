Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Ashland Global worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $55.44. 18,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,882. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

