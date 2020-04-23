Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 243,676 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $489,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,032. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

