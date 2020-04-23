Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 934,663 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 171,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Cfra lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

