Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Navient worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navient by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after buying an additional 373,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Navient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.