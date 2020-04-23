Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,170,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $510,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

