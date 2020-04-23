Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Penn National Gaming worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,165 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 1,005,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

