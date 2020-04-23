Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 389,859 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Noble Energy worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Noble Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after purchasing an additional 514,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $616,528,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $188,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,363 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,044. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

