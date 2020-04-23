Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.94 Million Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,500 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of FireEye worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of FireEye by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 51,358 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,367 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. FireEye’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.