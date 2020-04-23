Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.47 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of FLIR Systems worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in FLIR Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 168,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

