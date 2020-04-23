Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.60 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228,773 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 128,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

