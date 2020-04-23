Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,020 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $80,163,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.08. 14,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,689. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.