Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Textron worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Textron by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Textron by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 40,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.88. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

