Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,706 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,978,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 58,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.