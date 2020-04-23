Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,184. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

