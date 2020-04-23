Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $1.22 Million in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $91,000.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

