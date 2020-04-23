Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $2.72 Million in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,182,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.50, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.